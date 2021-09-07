Police searching for woman missing from Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lawrenceburg Police are searching for a woman last seen near an assisted living facility Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Patricia Ann Pero was last seen on foot near Keestone Assisted Living by Kennedy Street around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. Police said Pero may be confused.

She may have been wearing a white blouse and jean shorts or pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lawrenceburg Police at 931-762-0450 or dial 911.