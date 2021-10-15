Police searching for teen who escaped DCS custody at a Columbia Burger King

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Columbia Police Department is seeking assistance in the search of a 15-year-old that escaped from the Department of Children’s Services custody in Columbia.

Columbia Police said 15-year-old Danquiz Lamante Moore was at a Burger King on Nashville Highway in Columbia when he escaped from DCS custody.

Moore was last seen wearing a white shirt, grey shorts, and wearing no shoes. Moore is originally from the Nashville area and has no known connections in the Columbia/Spring Hill community.

Anyone with information regarding Moore’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670.

Tips can also be emailed to Columbia Police’s SAFETIP email at safetips@columbiatn.com