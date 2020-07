Nashville police are looking for a suspect accused of stealing pain medication from several Walgreens pharmacies. Photo: MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are looking for a suspect they believe is responsible for multiple Walgreens pharmacy robberies.

Police say there have been four similar robberies since May where a suspect has displayed a handgun and demanded pain medications. Robberies took place at multiple Walgreens locations, including Thompson Lane, Nolensville Pike, and Central Pike.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.