MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was stabbed at a Murfreesboro motel Tuesday evening.

According to police, the woman was stabbed at the Murfreesboro Motel on Northwest Broad Street just after 6 p.m. She was transported to the hospital, but police did not have information on her condition.

Police said one suspect fled the scene. Police will continue to investigate.