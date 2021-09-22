Police searching for shooting suspect in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Mt. Juliet are searching for a shooting suspect in the area of Division Street and Mt. Juliet Road.
Officers reported the shooting just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The suspected gunman is described as a skinny man wearing a blue hoodie.
Residents in the area of Division Street near Mt. Juliet Road, Hickory Station, Brookstone, Julie Drive and Jackson Trail should shelter in place, according to police.
No other information was released.
