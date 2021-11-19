Police searching for sex offender who provided authorities with invalid address

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a sex offender who provided authorities with an invalid address.

Police say 64-year-old Bobby Brown violated his sex offender registration, and it’s not the first time he’s had a run-in with the law.

Brown was arrested in 1987 for aggravated assault and has also been charged twice for rape in 1991 and again in 2003. Brown also has a long list of charges against him on the Tennessee Sex Offender registry.

In a recent arrest warrant, police say Brown gave them an invalid address. Officers tried to contact him, but were unable to.

Tennessee state law requires sex offenders to report in-person when establishing a residence and authorities say Brown is knowingly in violation of his registration.

Brown’s whereabouts are unknown at this time.