Police searching for man who assaulted woman, ran over man who tried to intervene

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police need your help in located a man wanted for aggravated assault, domestic assault, and leaving the scene of an injury crash.

According to CPD, 20-year-old Colby Horn was assaulting a female victim on Sunday around 5:40 p.m. in the parking lot of the Pinnacle Family Entertainment Center on Warfield Blvd. when a male victim stepped in to intervene.

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Investigators say Horn ran over the male victim as he fled the scene. Officers have recovered that vehicle and it is believed that Horn is now possibly driving a silver 2004 Nissan 350Z convertible.

If you see Horn, do not approach him, and call 911 immediately.

Horn was previously arrested and charged with aggravated assault after pulling a gun in a road rage shooting incident two years ago in Clarksville.