Police searching for man who assaulted woman, ran over man who tried to intervene

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police need your help in located a man wanted for aggravated assault, domestic assault, and leaving the scene of an injury crash.

According to CPD, 20-year-old Colby Horn was assaulting a female victim on Sunday around 5:40 p.m. in the parking lot of the Pinnacle Family Entertainment Center on Warfield Blvd. when a male victim stepped in to intervene.

Investigators say Horn ran over the male victim as he fled the scene. Officers have recovered that vehicle and it is believed that Horn is now possibly driving a silver 2004 Nissan 350Z convertible.

If you see Horn, do not approach him, and call 911 immediately.

Horn was previously arrested and charged with aggravated assault after pulling a gun in a road rage shooting incident two years ago in Clarksville.

If you have any information about this or other crimes, call Clarksville Crime Stoppers at (931) 645-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip by clicking here.

