Police searching for gunman who shot 14-year-old in Eash Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for a gunman accused of shooting a 14-year-old boy in the neck Sunday evening in East Nashville.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of South 5th Street. According to police, the boy was standing with two friends when a black SUV approached them. Three males got out of the SUV and one walked around to where the victim and his friends were standing. That man allegedly fired shots towards the 14-year-old and ran across South 5th Street into the James Cayce housing development.

The teen was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Police have not yet been able to determine a motive behind the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.