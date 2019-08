PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — Local authorities and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery at Old Hickory Credit Union.

According to Portland Police Chief Anthony Heavner, the bank on Kirby Drive was robbed around 3:40 Friday afternoon.

Apparently, the female suspect showed a note to a teller and ran. The amount of money taken has not been disclosed.

No one was hurt during the bank robbery.

If you recognize this female, call the Portland Police Department at (615) 325-3434.