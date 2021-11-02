Police searching for caretaker who allegedly stole jewelry from Hendersonville senior

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police in Hendersonville are looking into a caretaker after an elderly victim reported having her jewelry stolen from her senior living apartment.

Police received the report on September 18 of a woman who had her ring stolen from her apartment.

Following an investigation, police say they discovered the woman’s caretaker — Dominique Johnson of Nashville — had been stealing numerous items of jewelry while working for the victim.

Johnson is facing a charge for theft over $2,500, and police are seeking her arrest.

At the time, Johnson was working for a company that provides caretaking assistance to seniors across Middle Tennessee. Due to this, police believe there could be other victims in the region.

Anyone else who believes they have been victimized can reach out to the Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113. You are also asked to call if you know the whereabouts of Johnson.