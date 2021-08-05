Police searching for Bordeaux Walgreens armed robbery suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police need your help in identifying a gunman who robbed the Walgreens on the 3000 block of Clarksville Pike in the Bordeaux area of North Nashville.

According to MNPD, the crime happened on July 21 when the suspect told the clerk to back away from the register and allow him to reach in and take cash. He may have fled the scene in a silver Dodge Charger with aftermarket wheels.