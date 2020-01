DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Decatur County Sheriff’s Office officials say that the search for an “armed and dangerous” fugitive is over.

They say they captured Johnny Cruse on Tuesday afternoon.

Cruse was wanted for fleeing from a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper during a pursuit in Decatur County.

He crashed the stolen vehicle he was driving near Conrad Ridge Road and ran away, according to the Sheriff’s office.