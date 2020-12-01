Police search for woman who robbed Clarksville Pike Family Dollar at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a woman they say robbed a Family Dollar store at gunpoint, according to a release from Metro police.

It happened on November 17 at the Family Dollar store in the 4000 block of Clarksville Pike.

Officers say the suspect went into the store around 8:15 p.m. and demanded cash from the register while pointing a gun. Officers describe her as a heavy-set woman with a scar on her left wrist.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.