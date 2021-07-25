Police search for woman wanted in connection to murder in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WKRN) – The Bowling Green Police Department (BGPD) is searching for a woman wanted in connection to a murder over the weekend.

According to a post on the BGPD Facebook page, Alison Hargis is wanted in connection to a murder in the 300 block of Cherry Street on Saturday around 10:25 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a male subject, later identified as Phillip Stewart, laying unresponsive on the ground.

He was taken to a medical center where he was later pronounced dead due to his injuries. Police said Hargis also has six warrants for her arrest. If anyone has more information, call BGPD at (270) 393-4000.

If you wish to remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at (270) 781-2583.

No other information was immediately released.