Police search for woman accused of stealing merchandise from Lowe’s store in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are searching for the person responsible for stealing $1,200 worth of merchandise from a Lowe’s store.

It happened on February 16, 2021 on Old Fork Parkway.

The unidentified woman walked past all points of sale with the merchandise without paying. Police say she left the store in a silver Chrysler Town and Country van.

Call Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 with any information.