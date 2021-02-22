Police search for woman accused of stealing merchandise from Lowe’s store in Murfreesboro

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: MPD

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are searching for the person responsible for stealing $1,200 worth of merchandise from a Lowe’s store.

It happened on February 16, 2021 on Old Fork Parkway.

The unidentified woman walked past all points of sale with the merchandise without paying. Police say she left the store in a silver Chrysler Town and Country van.

Call Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 with any information.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Don't Miss

Trending Stories