Police search for two men who robbed woman at South Nashville residence

NASHVILLE,Tenn.(WKRN) – Metro police are searching to identify two men who robbed a woman Thursday at Hobbit Lane residence.

According to authorities, the incident took place at 7:50 p.m. The victim went for a walk when she encountered the two suspects. As she walked back to the residence they followed her. One of the men pointed a handgun at her and said, “You don’t want to die over this.” They forced her inside and ordered her to the floor.

Police say they took cash, cell phones, and other items. The men appeared to leave in opposite directions, one was seen entering an older model, black Chevrolet Impala.

The suspects are described as black men with long dreads who appear to be in their 20s. The gunman is approximately six feet tall with a medium build. He wore black pants, a black shirt, and a red face covering. The second suspect is approximately 6’3” tall with a heavy build. He wore a green t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and a black face covering.

Anyone with information can contact police at (615)-742-7463.