Police search for two gunmen in violent home robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Metro police search for two suspects who violently robbed a 58-year-old woman and her adult son inside her Pearl Street home.

According to reports, two gunmen kicked in the woman’s front door at 9:30 p.m on May 1st. They ordered both victims to the ground, tying their hands behind their backs and striking the son in the head. The suspects fled in a white Chevrolet Blazer after taking belongings, including money and cell phones from both victims.

Police say the gunmen are described as black men in their mid-30s. Both are approximately six feet tall, one is heavy set with dreads and glasses. The second suspect has a thin build.

Anyone with information can contact police at (615)-742-7463.