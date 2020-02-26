Police search for three suspects in Bass Pro Shops Opry Mills burglary

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify three young men who late Tuesday night broke into Bass Pro Shops at Opry Mills Mall.

According to authorities, the three suspects took 8 to 10 handguns, two rifles, numerous boxes of ammunition and weapon-mounted lasers-flashlights.

(Courtesy of Metro Police Department)

(Courtesy of Metro Police Department)

Police say the suspects forced entry int the store at 11 p.m. through the exit doors near the cash registers. They then kicked in an interior door to gain access to the guns and ammunition.

According to reports, Opry Mills Mall security saw the suspects run to a white Hyundai Sonata with a Tennessee tag BHL-637. The getaway car was reported stolen Sunday in Memphis.

Police found several of the empty handgun cases were located today at 4 a.m. in a parking lot 900 block of 5th Avenue South. One of the suspects is a black man who is approximately 5’10” tall. He wore a red Star Wars shirt, orange cap-beanie, and red & white shoes. The second suspect wore a hockey mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, and black pants. He carried a red backpack. The third suspect wore a white and black striped shirt.

Anyone with information in regards to this case can call police at (615)742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a 6,000 cash reward.