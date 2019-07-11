Police search for teen who escaped while being booked into Sumner County detention facility

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teen in custody for robbery and carjacking escaped from a detention facility in Sumner County Thursday.

Hendersonville police reported Korry Graham fled as he and another juvenile were being transported to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office detention facility.

Korry reportedly ran off as he was being taken into the building in Gallatin. He was previously charged with robbery and carjacking and an additional escape charge is being added.

He has been listed as missing and police are asking for help from the public to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

