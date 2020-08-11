Police search for suspects in Cookeville homicide

COOKEVILLE Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is dead after being shot several times, according to Cookeville police.

Police said it happened on August 10 around 11:30 a.m. in the 1900 Block of North Dixie Avenue. A caller complained hearing ‘loud bangs’ from an apartment next-door. Officers responded to do a welfare check and found 22-year-old Joshua Austin Rowan, of Cookeville, lying in the doorway of his apartment.

Police said he appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds. Rowan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are following up on leads and the investigation remains active.

If you have anymore information, call the Criminal Investigation Division at 931-520-5365 or dispatch at 931-526-2125.

