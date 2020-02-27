Police search for suspects after robbing and kidnapping a man on Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify two men and a woman wanted for robbing and kidnapping a man on Nolensville Pike Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, the victim reported that two men and a woman approached him in his vehicle while he was stopped at a red light on Nolensville Pike near Zoo Road. They forced him to move over into the front passenger seat at gunpoint.

(Courtesy of Metro Police Department)

(Courtesy of Metro Police Department)

Police say, one of the men is described as Hispanic, got behind the wheel while the other two suspects, described as a black man and white woman, got into the back seat. They drove to a nearby ATM machine where the victim’s credit card was used to make three cash withdrawals.

According to reports, the suspects drove the victim to the Walmart located on Nolensville Pike, where the man and woman in the backseat attempted to make transactions but were declined. They then drove to Jonquil Drive and Paragon Mills Road where they fled on foot after warning the victim not to call the police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects from the attached surveillance photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.