Police search for suspect in Clarksville after high-speed chase in stolen car with kittens inside

CLARKSVILLE, Tn (WKRN Web Staff) — The search is on in Montgomery County after a chase that began in Illinois and ended on I-24 in Clarksville.

Lyon County Sheriff Brent White told News 2 they are at exit 1 of I-24 searching for a white male driver involved in the chase.

The white BMW involved had North Dakota license plates and investigators say it was stolen from a rest stop in Lee’s Summit, Missouri with several kittens inside.

Animal control has been called in to help take care of the kittens.

Investigators said, at one point, the car was clocked at 132 miles per hour. Spike strips were used to slow down the driver.

At this point, they are not sure if the driver is armed.

James A. Pitts is described as having light green hair with some gray, standing about 5’7″, wearing a light-colored shirt. He has pale skin and is unshaven. He was last seen running west.

This story is developing. Stay with News 2 for updates.