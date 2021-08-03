Police: Suspect wanted for brutal knife attack in Green Hills

Courtesy: Metro police, brutal knife attack on the mgr of the 7-Eleven market at 3815 Hillsboro Pk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for the suspect accused in a brutal knife attack in Green Hills.

According to a tweet from Metro police, it happened around 1 a.m. at the 7-Eleven market in the 3800 block of Hillsboro Pike.

Police say the victim received wounds to his arms, torso and neck. The attacker then walked away. The victim is expected to be okay. If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, call 615-742-7463.

No other information was immediately released.

