MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for a suspected bank robber who possibly had a gun.

According to police, the suspect entered First Tennessee Bank on West Tompson Lane around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

He allegedly handed a teller a note that demanded money and stated he had a gun.

The suspect is described as a male in his early 20’s, tall, skinny and he does not have any facial hair.

Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department

Police say to call 615-893-1311 if you have information on this suspect.