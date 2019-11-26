Police search for suspect after robbery at Little Ceasar’s Pizza, carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn, (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Little Ceasar’s Pizza on Gallatin Pike Wednesday, November 27th.

According to authorities, the man is also suspected of carjacking a woman in the 500 block of Pennington Avenue.

Police say the man entered the Little Ceasar’s Pizza at 4:10 p.m. and had an employee open the register at gunpoint before taking the cash.

He fled on foot toward Kirkland Avenue.

Later that evening at 7:15 p.m. a woman pulled into a Pennington Avenue Apartment complex when the suspect approached her and demanded her belongings. He drove off in her 2012 dark green Toyota Camry with a Tennessee tag 2D59N9.

The suspect is a young black man who appears to be in his late teens or early 20s and is approximately 5’9” tall.

Anyone who recognizes the gunman from the attached surveillance photos or has knowledge of the whereabouts of the stolen Camry is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

