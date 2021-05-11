Police search for Murfreesboro wallet thief

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are looking for a man who stole a wallet at a Walmart store in Murfreesboro.

Investigators said the incident happened on May 3, 2021 at the Walmart in the 2900 block of S. Rutherford Blvd.

The suspect reportedly stole a wallet left by a customer in the self-service line. He then left the store with the wallet. It contained several credit cards, insurance cards, a Walmart gift card and a driver’s license.

Wallet Thief, Murfreesboro Police Dept.

If you can identify the individual captured on surveillance, contact Detective Val Henriquez at 629-201-5612 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.