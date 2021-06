SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A missing woman with dementia and a broken foot in Spring Hill has been found safe.

Spring Hill Police had been searching for 76-year-old Helen Evans, who goes by “Gay” in the Hardin’s Landing subdivision.

This was on Commonwealth Drive, south of Duplex Road.

Evans had last been seen at 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police used two drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras to aid in their search efforts.