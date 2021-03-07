Police search for missing juvenile in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a missing juvenile in Columbia.

Columbia police say 13-year-old Auna Nicole Johnson was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday by her family at their home on Woodside Street.

Johnson reportedly left overnight through her bedroom window.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with her hair pulled up in a ponytail. Police say the temporary body art depicted in the photo attached is no longer in place.

Anyone with information should contact the Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670.