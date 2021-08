CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are searching for missing 17-year-old Taliyah Wallace.

According to a release from police, she was last seen in the Lynnwood Circle area off of Dunlop Lane in Clarksville.

She was wearing black leggings and a black t-shirt with writing on it at the time. Police say she may have changed into blue sweatpants.

Wallace is in the state’s custody. Anyone with more information is asked to call 931-645-8477.