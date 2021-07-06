Police search for Memphis man believed to be gunman in Murfreesboro shooting, considered armed & dangerous

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a Memphis man believed to be the gunman in a shooting in Murfreesboro on July 5.

According to a release from Murfreesboro Police, the shooting happened at The Pointe at Raiders Campus Apartments in the 2300 block of Tennessee Blvd.

Police said 27-year-old Justin Lee Bond, of Memphis, is believed to be the gunman in the shooting.

A male victim was shot in the leg around 12:50 a.m. that morning and was treated and released from the hospital.

Bond is considered armed and dangerous. If you know anything about his whereabouts, call 629-201-5513.

No other information was immediately released.