COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for a man with autism missing from Columbia.

Columbia police reported Corderio Montae Lee was last seen on Pearl Street Tuesday.

He was wearing a red baseball hat, red tennis shoes and red socks. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 164 pounds.

Columbia police said Lee has autism and has not had his medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbia police dispatch at 931-388-2727.