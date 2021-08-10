Police search for man who stole from a vehicle at a daycare in Franklin & used stolen credit card

Franklin Police needs your help locating this suspect for auto burglary and fraudulent use of credit card

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are asking the public for help in identifying a man wanted for burglarizing a vehicle at a daycare.

According to a release from police, the man stole from a car at the The Academy of Cool Springs Daycare in Franklin at 4:20 p.m. on July 8. Police say he stole a purse and used a credit card from that purse at the Walmart in Franklin.

He charged a total of $828 dollars and then used the card at a Kroger in Brentwood for a total of $818.

No other information was released and if you recognize him Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000.