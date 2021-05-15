Police search for man wanted on several charges in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police are searching for a man wanted on several charges Saturday morning.

Investigators are looking for Theodore Ellerby III. Ellerby has active warrants for reckless endangerment and the unlawful possession of a weapon. That is in connection with shots fired during an altercation in Gallatin on Friday night.

If you have any information regarding Ellerby’s whereabouts, call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.

No other information was immediately released but News 2 will follow this story for any updates.