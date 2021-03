GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Goodlettsville police are searching for a man who robbed a bank Monday morning.

It happened around 10:44 a.m. at the Regions Bank in the 900 block of Rivergate Parkway.

The man walked in and robbed the bank.

If anyone has any information regarding the suspect they can contact Detective Jeremy Baker at (615)851-3752.