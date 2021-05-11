Police search for juvenile charged with murder in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives are searching for the juvenile they said is responsible for shooting and killing another juvenile in North Nashville.

Metro police report that 17-year-old Rico Ransom is being charged with murder for killing 18-year-old Steven Shelton. The deadly shooting happened in November of 2019 at the Cumberland View Apartments on 25th Avenue North.

Detectives said their investigation led them to identify Ransom as one of two teens who approached an SUV, with Shelton in the passenger seat, and began shooting. Ransom was identified through tips to Crime Stoppers and video surveillance.

In November of 2019, 17-year-old Zyshawn Lewis was charged with criminal homicide in the case.

Ransom has a violent criminal history. On March 1, 2018 Metro police reported he was charged with attempted criminal homicide for shooting and critically injuring a 17-year-old acquaintance across from Pearl Cohn High School on February 9.

Two weeks after the shooting on February 9, Metro police received a tip that Ransom was part of a group inside a stolen vehicle. The juveniles inside the car led North Nashville officers on a pursuit a stolen Toyota Prius. The chase ended on Briley Parkway. All of the juveniles inside the stolen vehicle, got out and ran from officers but were eventually apprehended.

Anyone with more information about Ransom’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. No other information was immediately released.