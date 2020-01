NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police say they’re looking for a suspect that robbed a Nashville bank.

They say a gunman went into the 5/3 Bank on East Thompson Lane around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The suspect got money from a cash drawer and was last seen walking toward Murfreesboro Pike.

If you have more information, call Metro Police.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.