Police search for Clarksville teen who never came home from school

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for a teen girl who never returned home from school in Clarksville Thursday.

Audrey Stout is 15 years old and was last seen leaving her school off Peacher’s Mill Road.

She was last seen wearing black overalls, a white long sleeve shirt with purple and black stripes on the sleeves, black converse sneakers and a maroon hooded sweatshirt. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 130 pounds.

Clarksville police said Audrey left a note, which was concerning because she indicated her family and friends would be better off without her in their lives.

However, information provided to Clarksville police led investigators to determine there is no belief she intends to harm herself.

Anyone who sees her should call 911. Anyone with information should call 931-645-8477.