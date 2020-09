COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Columbia Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a Twice Daily on Nashville Highway Tuesday.

According to police, the man was armed with a large knife and robbed a clerk of an undisclosed amount of cash. He was reported leaving in a silver four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbia Police at (931) 388-2727 or Maury County Crime Stoppers at (931) 381-4900.