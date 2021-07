NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for three individuals who they said broke into several cars at a Nashville hotel.

According to a post from Metro police, three people broke into more than 20 vehicles around 3 a.m. on July 16 at a hotel near the Nashville International Airport. The crimes were captured on surveillance video.

If you recognize the suspects, contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 for a cash reward.

No other information was immediately released.