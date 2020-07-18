Police search for 2 suspects in deadly Nashville hotel shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for two men they said are suspects in a deadly shooting.

It happened Friday night at the Nashville Airport Inn & Suites on Atrium Way.

Police said 42-year-old Brian Kuffrey, of Nashville, was shot and killed outside his room.

Police said two men captured on camera are suspects in the murder. Officials report this appeared to stem from an argument earlier at a drug store.

If you know anything, call 615-742-7463.

