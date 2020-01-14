Live Now
Police search for 2 men wanted for armed robbery at Nashville convenience store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking the public for help in finding two suspects in an armed robbery.

It happened on Friday night around 11:15 p.m. on Tusculum Road at the Mapco store. Police say that a masked man wearing a hooded sweatshirt went into the store carrying a rifle with a scope.

The two men were both wearing black jogging suits with white strips on the legs and sleeves. They robbed two employees and a customer at gunpoint before leaving. They were last seen running from the area around the store.

 If you have any information that could police to identify these suspects, give them a call.

