Police search for 2 men accused of stealing a vehicle from Franklin & driving it into Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for two men accused of stealing a vehicle, driving it into Mt. Juliet and running from it on Lebanon Road near Highland Drive.

According to a release from police, the suspects ran northbound from Lebanon Road toward Highland Drive and Hillside Drive.

The suspects are described as men in their 20’s. One is wearing a blue shirt and black pants and the other is wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Police say the vehicle was stolen from a Franklin Kroger after the owner left the vehicle running and unlocked.