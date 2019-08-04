Police say Ohio mass shooting gunman killed his sister

Authorities walk among evidence markers at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Severral people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

DAYTON, Ohio (Associated Press) — Police say the 24-year-old man behind a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, killed his sister and eight others before he was fatally shot by police.

Authorities say Connor Betts was killed by police less than a minute after he started shooting a .223-caliber rifle into the streets of a popular Dayton nightlife area around 1 a.m. Sunday.

They say his 22-year-old sister, Megan, was the youngest of the deceased victims, who were all killed in the same area. The others were adults ranging in age from 25 to 57. Dozens of others were injured.

Mayor Nan Whaley says Betts was wearing body armor and had additional high-capacity magazines.

Investigators haven’t publicly discussed a possible motive.

President Donald Trump is ordering flags at half-staff in remembrance of the victims of two mass shootings in less than a day, which killed at least 29 people.

A proclamation released by the White House on Sunday says the nation shares “in the pain and suffering of all those who were injured in these two senseless attacks.”

The first attacked Saturday at a shopping area in El Paso, Texas, killed at least 20 people.