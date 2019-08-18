Police say ‘no shots fired’ at Wilson County Fair Saturday

WILSON COUNTY, TN (WKRN) – The Wilson County fair is opening its gates once again after police responded to calls of shots being fired at the fairgrounds Saturday.

This is Tennessee’s biggest fair with officials saying there were more than 62,000 people there on the first night alone.

Lebanon Police said there was an altercation involving several juveniles which caused a disruption in a crowded part of the fair.

Police said there were initial reports of gunshots being fired but their investigation found this was a false report.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said several fights broke out and some people were taken into custody.

After all the confusion they said the fair went on as normal.

Officers have surveillance video and they said more charges could be on the way.

Lebanon police said their main point is that people going to the fair are safe and well protected with a number of Wilson County sheriff’s deputies and LPD officers.

The fair resumes at noon Sunday.