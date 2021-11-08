Police say drugs, loaded gun found on man stumbling down I-65

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Metro police generic 2

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested early Monday morning after police said they found him stumbling along a Tennessee interstate.

According to an arrest warrant, police responded to a call about a man stumbling along the shoulder of I-65. Henry White Jr., 35, reportedly told police that his car broke down and he tried to walk to the Madison exit, then asked officials for a ride there. Police said they conducted a search before he entered the car and found a loaded handgun on him, as well as a white powder substance in a plastic Starburst container.

Officials said they tested the white substance, which was found to be approximately one gram of cocaine. White allegedly told police he was a felon, and through investigation, officials learned he had a previous conviction for felony handgun possession.

Police said during a second search, they found digital scales and two large methamphetamine crystals weighing approximately 4.7 grams. White was arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss