Police say drugs, loaded gun found on man stumbling down I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested early Monday morning after police said they found him stumbling along a Tennessee interstate.

According to an arrest warrant, police responded to a call about a man stumbling along the shoulder of I-65. Henry White Jr., 35, reportedly told police that his car broke down and he tried to walk to the Madison exit, then asked officials for a ride there. Police said they conducted a search before he entered the car and found a loaded handgun on him, as well as a white powder substance in a plastic Starburst container.

Officials said they tested the white substance, which was found to be approximately one gram of cocaine. White allegedly told police he was a felon, and through investigation, officials learned he had a previous conviction for felony handgun possession.

Police said during a second search, they found digital scales and two large methamphetamine crystals weighing approximately 4.7 grams. White was arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges.