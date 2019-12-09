Police say 1 man is dead after a crash in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN)– Murfreesboro police say that a man is dead after a crash on Saturday morning on Warrior Drive.

They say that 27-year old Michael Volkman was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima when he failed to go around a curve on Warrior Drive near Riverdale High School.

His car went off the road, into a ditch, hit a concrete culvert and overturned around 1 a.m.

They say 35-year old Chad Ghee was trapped inside the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue officials had to extract him from it.

Ghee was taken to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He died from his injuries.

Volkman was treated for a broken leg among other injuries.

No charges have been filed.

Investigators are waiting for the results of a blood-alcohol analysis.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.