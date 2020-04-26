Police: Robertson County officer taken to hospital, woman arrested for DUI

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Millersville police said a woman was arrested after sending one of their officers to the hospital.

Officers were called to the Owl’s Roost Campground Saturday around 10:20 p.m. for a call regarding an apparent intoxicated woman trying to enter vehicles and campers.

Police said they located the woman walking in the campground when they arrived. When the suspect saw the officer, she started to run toward a vehicle. The officer told the suspect to stop and she did not comply. The suspect then got into the vehicle, put it in reverse and hit the Millersville police vehicle. This moved the police vehicle, causing it to hit the officer who was standing nearby. The suspect then left the scene and police followed. Police said the chase lasted about 40 minutes, and spike strips were deployed by Gallatin police.

The vehicle then traveled about four miles on flat tires and one more mile before stopping. The suspect was taken into custody. The officer that was hit by the vehicle was taken to Skyline Medical Center for minor injuries. The suspect was taken to Robertson County Jail for booking.

The suspect is being charged with: Driving under the influence, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to maintain lane and due care.

Police have yet to identify the suspect to News 2.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.