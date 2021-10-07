Police: Rhodes student killed over iPad

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rhodes College senior Andrew “Drew” Rainer was shot in the chest in a deadly Midtown home invasion Sunday when he refused to type in the password to his iPad, according to a police affidavit.

The alleged shooter was found after a surviving victim tracked his stolen iPad to a Summer Avenue motel and alerted police.

The new information comes after the arrest of Raines Holmes, 36, who was taken into custody by a U.S. Marshal’s task force Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and multiple charges of aggravated robbery and burglary.

According to police, three or four people wearing hoodies pulled tightly to cover their faces kicked down the door of a house at 703 N. McLean at 5:40 a.m. got away with phones, gaming systems and electronics.

Rainer, 22, was found at the bottom of the home’s staircase with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A total of five people were in the house when the robbery happened, police said. A woman at the home also was shot in the hand.

Police said after Rainer was shot, he fought with the suspect over the gun. The suspect then turned the gun to the woman and fired.

Mass in celebration of Drew’s life will be celebrated at St. Peter Catholic Church on Friday, October 8 at 2:30 p.m. There will be a visitation in the St. Peter parish hall at 1 p.m. and a rosary prayed in the church at 2 p.m.

Contributions to Rainer’s memorial fund can be accepted here.