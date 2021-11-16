Police response complaint ‘unfounded’ in Whiskey Row homicide case, Metro investigation finds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation into the response of Metro Police in a homicide investigation at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row was “unfounded.”

MNPD’s Office of Professional Accountability has completed its investigation after a general manager of the bar filed a complaint about police response on the night of August 16. The report also gave insight into what police witnessed regarding security and the victim Dallas “DJ” Barrett.

The report concluded that Metro police acted “quickly and professionally.”

Witnesses and police said on August 16, 22-year-old Barrett was held down by security staff until he became unresponsive.

The incident, captured on camera, gained attention from the public as Barrett reportedly yells out for help, saying “I can’t breathe.”

Metro police said that more than two months later a complaint from the general manager of Whiskey Row was filed pointing fingers at police for their lack of response. The complaint claimed two Metro police officers working on Broadway failed to provide prompt assistance upon notification of an altercation. The report went on to point out that officers waited for the elevator instead of taking the stairs to the roof.

Metro police reviewed body camera footage from the responding officers and CAD reports, according to the report. The timeline shows officers responded immediately after being notified at 10:56 p.m. and were inside the bar less than a minute later.

Employees at the bar first told police, “security was fighting with a male and would not let him up.” It report said employees escorted officers to an elevator that was already open. The report said the path was the quickest way to the roof, taking 25 seconds versus 55 seconds to take the stairs.

Within two minutes of being notified officers were on the rooftop where they found a security officer “pinning” Barrett face down on the ground and a citizen holding his feet.

At 10:59 p.m. an officer begins chest compressions, but Barrett was unresponsive. Medics were requested to hurry to the scene, as CPR was administered. Medics arrived within three minutes and leaft for the hospital at 11:08 p.m.

An autopsy report ruled Barrett died by asphyxiation and the manner was a homicide.

News 2 reached out to a representative for Whiskey Row for comment on the latest report, who said they are reviewing it.