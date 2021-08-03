3 employees shot, suspected gunman killed at workplace shooting on Antioch Pike

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three employees were shot and the suspected gunman died after he was shot by a Metro officer while fleeing the scene of an Antioch business, on Antioch Pike, early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the SmileDirectClub warehouse at 1530 Antioch Pike just after 6 a.m.

Metro police reported a man, who works the day shift at the business, came in during shift change and opened fire. A total of three employees were shot, one was shot in the chest, another in the abdomen and a third in the leg, according to Metro police. One of the victims is in critical condition but Metro police did not specify which victim was critically injured.

Another employee injured their leg as they were running away from the shooting.

The suspected gunman fled from the building and encountered Metro officers at the intersection of Antioch Pike and Franklin Limestone Road. The Metro police spokesperson said an officer demanded the shooter drop the gun, which was a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine, but he did not.

Metro police said the suspected shooter then directed the gun toward the officers and was shot by Metro police. Officers rendered aid and the suspect was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

The 22-year-old gunman had only worked at the business since June 2021 and also worked there from late 2019 to early 2020, according to Metro police. His identity was not immediately released.

Metro police reported it appears the gunman acted alone.

A witness told News 2 she saw a man come from around the building who begin firing a weapon, shooting out the front doors of the building. She also said the security guard was injured in the shooting.

Antioch Pike is closed in the immediate area.

SmileDirectClub released a statement regarding the shooting, which reads:

“SmileDirectClub is saddened at the shooting that took place at its manufacturing facilities this morning. The incident was contained quickly by security personnel on site. The safety of our team members is a top priority for our Company and we maintain strict security protocols and a no weapons policy at all of our facilities. We are working with the local police as they investigate this matter.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said TBI special agents and forensic scientists are working to independently investigate the shooting incident and its team will gather all relevant evidence, interviews and details.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.